Kia India sales up 10 pc YoY in January

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Kia India on Sunday reported a 10 per cent year on year increase in sales at 27,603 units in January.

The company had dispatched 25,025 units in January last year.

"The encouraging start to 2026 reflects the continued trust customers place in the Kia brand. The positive response to the new-generation Seltos, steady demand for the Sonet, and growing popularity of the Carens Clavis and Clavis EV, underline the strength and balance of our portfolio,” Kia India Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing Atul Sood said in a statement. PTI MSS MSS DR DR