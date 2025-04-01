Kia India sales up 19% y-o-y to 25,525 units in March

New Delhi: Kia India on Tuesday said its dispatches to dealers in the domestic market increased 19 per cent year-on-year to 25,525 units in March.

The company dispatched 21,400 units to its dealers in March 2024.

For FY25, the company said it sold 2,55,207 units, registering a 4 per cent growth compared with 2,45,634 units in 2023-24.

On the export front, the automaker shipped 26,892 units overseas, reinforcing its global footprint, it added.

"Our strong sales growth is a testament to the trust our customers have in Kia's products and our commitment to delivering world-class mobility solutions," Kia India Senior VP and Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said.

The overwhelming response to the Kia Syros within just two months of its launch reaffirms the company's understanding of evolving consumer preferences and ability to cater to them effectively, he added.