New Delhi: Automaker Kia India on Monday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year rise in sales at 25,489 units in November.

The company had sold 20,600 units in November 2024.

"Delivering our best-ever November performance is a testament to the growing affinity for Kia among Indian consumers. The festive period not only boosted market sentiment but also validated the strong desirability of our products," Atul Sood, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing at Kia India, said in a statement.

A supportive policy environment and rapid advancements in mobility infrastructure continue to expand purchasing confidence across segments, he added.