Kia India sales up 4% in May at 19,500 units

New Delhi: Kia India on Saturday said its total wholesales increased 4 per cent year-on-year to 19,500 units in May.

The automaker had dispatched 18,766 units to dealers in May 2023.

"So far in this year, we have been aggressive in introducing new competitive variants of our models, which has contributed significantly to our sales," Kia India Senior VP and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

With a robust network expansion strategy in place, the company shall continue to grow in the rest of the year and cross 1 million domestic sales milestone soon, he added.