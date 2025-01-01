Kia India sales up 6% in 2024 at 2,55,038 units

New Delhi: Automaker Kia India on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent rise in total sales at 2,55,038 units in 2024 compared to the previous year, recording its highest-ever annual sales.

The company had sold 2,40,919 units in 2023, Kia India said in a statement.

Kia India Senior Vice-President and Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said, "2024 has been a defining one for Kia India. Our focus on ensuring the timely delivery of our vehicles has not only allowed customers to enjoy their favourite Kia models but also strengthened our foundation for future growth."

On the outlook, he said, "As we move into 2025, we are excited about the upcoming launch of the Syros, which promises to redefine the Indian automotive landscape. With this, we will set new industry benchmarks and reinforce our leadership position in the market."