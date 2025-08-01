Kia India sales up 8% to 22,135 in July, Carens Clavis propels growth momentum

New Delhi: Automaker Kia India on Friday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales to 22,135 units in July. The company had sold 20,507 units in July 2024.

The recently launched Carens Clavis, along with the Carens Clavis EV, have contributed to the overall growth momentum, the automaker said in a statement.

The company also exported 2,590 units last month, it added.

"Our steady sales performance reflects the trust Indian customers continue to place in Kia. This consistency is driven by our commitment to delivering high-quality and feature-rich vehicles that meet evolving customer needs," Kia India Chief Sales Officer Joonso Cho stated.

The automaker is committed to drive in models that meet the needs of Indian customers, delivering a strong value proposition, he added.