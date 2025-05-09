Kia India ties up with IIT-Tirupati to promote research-led innovation

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Kia India on Friday said it has tied up with the Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati, to promote research-led innovation and nurture future-ready talent in the fields of automotive and industrial engineering.

As a part of the partnership, the automaker has committed an investment of Rs 35 crore over a five-year period (2025–29) to support academic infrastructure, collaborative research programmes, and student development initiatives at IIT-Tirupati.

The collaboration aims to establish the institution as a prominent centre of excellence in advanced manufacturing, electric mobility, and sustainable automotive technologies, Kia India said in a statement.

"This partnership is not merely the signing of an MoU -- it is the coming together of shared values and a unified vision for the future of mobility and engineering in India," Kia India MD and CEO Gwanggu Lee said.

By joining forces with IIT-Tirupati, the automaker aims to nurture highly skilled engineers and technologists, equipped to lead advancements in sustainable mobility and industrial manufacturing, he added.

IIT-Tirupati Director KN Satyanarayana said the initiative will provide students with exposure to global industry practices, learning opportunities, and advanced infrastructure.