Kia India to hike vehicle prices by up to 2 pc from Jan

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Kia India on Monday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by 2 per cent from January.

The price hike, effective from January 1, 2025, is primarily due to rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs, the automaker said in a statement.

Kia India Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing - Hardeep Singh Brar said the company is committed to deliver technologically advanced vehicles of the highest quality to customers.

"However, due to the persistent rise in commodity prices, unfavourable exchange rates, and increased input costs, a necessary price adjustment has become unavoidable," he added.

Despite these challenges, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the cost increase, minimising the financial impact on customers, so they can continue to enjoy their favourite models without a major dent on their pockets, Brar said.

Kia said it has cumulatively sold 16 lakh units in India and overseas markets till date. PTI MSS DR