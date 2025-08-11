Kia joins hands with ASDC to develop talent pool for auto industry

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Automaker Kia India on Monday said it has inked a pact with Automotive Skill Development Council to promote industry-academia partnerships and develop talent pool for automotive industry.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also entails building a sustainable skilling ecosystem, and enhanced placement support.

With EV adoption and customer experience playing a central role in India's mobility transformation, this joint effort is expected to significantly boost workforce readiness in these critical areas, the automaker said in a statement.

"This collaboration with ASDC represents a pivotal step in Kia India's commitment to shaping a future-ready ecosystem, one that is anchored in skilled human capital and elevated customer experience," Kia India Chief Sales Officer Joonsu Cho said.

By creating a robust talent pool through structured training and certification, the company is not only empowering India's youth with meaningful employment but also reinforcing dealer network, he added. PTI MSS MSS SHW