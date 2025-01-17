Kia showcases upgraded EV6 at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) South Korean automobile major Kia on Friday showcased a new and upgraded model of its electric SUV EV6 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 here.

A refreshed version of the existing model, the new EV6, sees major upgrades in design, features and performance. While bookings for the new model started on Friday, the price will be revealed in May 2025.

The redesigned Kia EV6 showcases a sportier front-end and includes up to 15 enhancements, such as new Star Map lighting, a GT-Line styling bumper, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Performance-wise, it comes with an 84-kWh battery providing over 650 km of range, a significant upgrade from the previous model's 77.4 kWh. The EV has a 350-kW fast charger that enables a rapid charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes.

"... We are proud to unveil the new EV6, a key step in our journey towards carbon neutrality. With it, we are taking a bold stride in offering environmentally conscious, next-generation technology to Indian consumers," Kia India MD and CEO Gwanggu Lee said. PTI ANK DRR