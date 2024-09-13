Kids India 2024 trade show begins in Mumbai

Thane/Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) The Kids India 2024 trade show, a three-day event for the toy and children's products industry, has commenced at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The event, organised by Spielwarenmesse India Pvt Ltd, will continue until September 14, according to a company release issued on Thursday.

The event, supported by industry bodies such as the Sports Goods Export Promotion Council (SGEPC) and The All India Toy Manufacturers' Association (TAITMA), is managed by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

Ute Brockmann of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce highlighted India's expanding economic potential and the opportunities it presents for the toy industry. She noted that India's dynamic market is set to drive significant growth across various sectors.

The Indian toy industry, benefiting from rising consumer demand and the "Make in India" initiative, is expected to surpass USD 3 billion by 2028, she added.

Tarun Dewan of SGEPC discussed how Indian manufacturers align with global safety standards and explore new growth avenues in exports.

Manish Kukreja of TAITMA pointed out the industry's shift towards eco-friendly and educational toys, reflecting innovation and sustainability. PTI COR DR