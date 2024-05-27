Kilburn Engineering reports Rs 23.1 cr net profit in Q4FY'24

Kolkata, May 27 (PTI) Kilburn Engineering Ltd on Monday reported a strong performance in the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal with a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.1 crore, driven by the recent acquisition of M E Energy.

Its consolidated revenue for the quarter reached Rs 121.5 crore.

However, due to the acquisition, comparable figures for the previous year were unavailable.

The engineering company said its standalone profit jumped around 30 per cent to Rs 39.67 crore for FY'24.

"Post-acquisition of ME Energy, we are happy to report a strong set of numbers with both our revenue from operations and EBITDA showing significant growth," Managing Director Ranjit Lala said.

He exuded confidence in sustaining growth for the coming years, citing a robust order book and pending enquiries exceeding Rs 2,000 crore. PTI BSM BDC