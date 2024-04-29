Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions appoints Debashis Mitra as President 3W biz unit

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Debashis Mitra as President of its three-wheeler business.

Advertisment

Mitra, an automotive industry veteran, will focus on advancing the company's three-wheeler business, strengthen network and expand the market share, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions said in a statement.

He will oversee the entire "profit and loss responsibilities" of the three-wheeler strategic business unit (SBU) and work closely with R&D and operations/sourcing leadership to drive efficiency and product innovation, it added.

Mitra will assume the position currently held by Paul Zacharia, the President of three-wheeler, who will retire in June 2024.

He has previously worked with various firms, including AltiGreen, Greaves Cotton, Mercedes Benz, Toyota Kirloskar, Hindustan Motors, and Atlas Copco. PTI RKL DRR