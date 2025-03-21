Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions appoints Sudhanshu Agrawal as President

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Electric two and three-wheeler maker Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions on Friday announced the appointment of Sudhanshu Agrawal as President, Mobility and International Business to drive its next phase of growth in two new high-potential verticals – exports and deployment of EV's for the last mile solutions.

A seasoned automobile industry leader with expertise in business expansion, strategic partnerships, and global market growth, Agrawal will collaborate closely with Ritesh Mantri Co-founder and executive director at Kinetic Green, the company said.

Along with Mantri he will strategically expand the company's presence across the mobility sector and global markets while working on the next growth chapter in sustainable and emerging transportation solutions, it stated.

"As we accelerate our leadership in sustainable mobility, Agrawal's extensive experience in global business expansion and strategic growth will be invaluable.

“With his expertise, we are well-positioned to enhance our enterprise-to-enterprise and export presence, pioneer innovation in green mobility, and achieve unprecedented success in both domestic and international markets," said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder & CEO, Kinetic Green.

Prior to moving to Kinetic Green, Agrawal with over two-decades of industry experience was serving as Chief Business Officer at V Trade Wings where he drove rapid international expansion. In the past, he has also been associated with Piaggio Vehicles, Sonalika and Solis Tractors) besides Balkrishna Industries and Apollo International in various capacities.

Agrawal joins Kinetic Green at a pivotal juncture, as the company embarks on a dynamic phase of growth. The division headed by him is primed to transform last-mile logistics and quick-commerce delivery, catering to leading e-commerce, quick commerce and institutional giants, the company said. PTI IAS MR MR