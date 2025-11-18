Kinetic Green, Exponent Energy partner for fast charging of e3Ws

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd and Exponent Energy on Tuesday announced a partnership to offer fast-charging solutions for e-rickshaws and e-cargo carts.

The two companies are introducing a fast-charging solution for the L5 and L3 electric three-wheeler (e3W) category -- the largest, fastest growing and most widely used segment in the country -- comprising rickshaws and e-cargo carts, they said in a statement.

Under this collaboration, Kinetic Green's L3 models, including Safar Smart, Safar Shakti, and Super DX, now feature 15-minute rapid charging technology, enabling quick top-ups during short breaks and extending daily operating hours by up to 30 per cent, it added.

"By bringing the country's first 15-minute full charge solution to e-rickshaws and e-cargo carts -- the backbone of India's urban last mile mobility -- we are empowering owner operators, small and large fleet operators to achieve unprecedented uptime and efficiency," Kinetic Green Founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani said.

Exponent Energy CEO and Co-Founder Arun Vinayak said, "This collaboration allows us to embed our rapid charging platform into the entire portfolio of e3Ws in India -- spanning both L5 & L3 segments..." As part of the partnership, to immediately support Kinetic Green customers, Exponent Energy's network of over 160 charging stations across four cities will be made available to the e3W fleet, the statement said.

Over the next 12 months, this infrastructure will be expanded into major metros and tier-II /III cities.

Exponent's cloud-based charging dashboard will also be integrated into Kinetic Green's fleet management app, enabling operators to schedule charges, optimise routes, and maximise vehicle uptime with ease, it added. PTI RKL TRB