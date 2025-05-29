Kinetic Watts and Volts opens manufacturing facility in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Kinetic Group's electric mobility arm Kinetic Watts and Volts on Thursday announced the inauguration of its manufacturing facility in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra, marking the company's ambitious expansion plans.

Designed with future-ready technologies and spanning over 87,000 square feet, the new plant integrates advanced automation, precision assembly lines for high-quality, scalable production, the company said.

The plant's digitalised operations and robotics-driven processes ensure efficiency, consistency, and adaptability to evolving market demands, it said.

"This facility represents Kinetic Group's commitment to shaping the future of mobility with world-class manufacturing excellence as the company sets the stage for a new era of innovation, sustainability, and electric mobility from India," said Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman, Kinetic Group.

As part of Kinetic's broader EV roadmap, the company said, this facility will play a key role in reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional mobility solutions and supporting India's national mission for electric vehicle adoption.

The launch of this facility marks the beginning of an ambitious expansion plan.

Kinetic Watts and Volts aims to address diverse use cases from personal commuting to fleet operations, it said, adding the company is also actively exploring export opportunities, reinforcing India's position as a global hub for electric vehicle manufacturing. PTI IAS HVA