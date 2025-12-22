Kinetic Watts & Volts forms strategic tech partnership with Jio Platforms' arm

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Kinetic Watts & Volts on Monday announced a strategic technology partnership with Jio Platforms' subsidiary, Jio Things, for the next-generation connected electric vehicles.

The connected mobility platform will be embedded across the company's upcoming models, ensuring a uniform, scalable, and future-ready digital experience for all customer segments, Kinetic Watts & Volts, an arm of Kinetic Engineering Ltd, said.

The collaboration will integrate advanced voice-assisted controls, IoT-powered smart digital clusters, and connected vehicle technologies into all upcoming Kinetic EV two-wheeler models, it said.

Jio Things offers a unified ecosystem comprising edge devices, connectivity, cloud infrastructure, remote device management, installation support, and aftermarket services, making it the world's only full-stack IoT platform of its kind.

The collaboration aims to make connected EVs mainstream and affordable, besides building a technology-rich mobility ecosystem for India.

"With this partnership, we now extend that commitment into digital mobility, bringing voice assistance and connected features to everyday riders, so technology becomes truly intuitive and useful," said Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kinetic Watts & Volts Ltd.

With this launch, Kinetic Watts & Volts becomes one of India's first to offer mass-market voice-assisted connected EV scooters, the company said.

"Our partnership with Kinetic exemplifies our vision to build a truly connected automotive ecosystem in India.

"By bringing Jio's voice assistance and IoT capabilities to the two-wheeler segment, we are not just upgrading vehicles; we are redefining the interaction between man and machine, bringing the benefits of smart mobility to every Indian rider," said Ashish Lodha, President, Jio Platforms. PTI IAS MR MR