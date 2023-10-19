KIOCL Director, CFO Manoj Kumar Jhawar resigns

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) KIOCL on Thursday said Manoj Kumar Jhawar has resigned as the director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

Advertisment

Being a government company, Jhawar's resignation has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Steel for consideration and further details will be submitted on receipt of communication from the ministry, according to a regulatory filing.

The official has resigned from the company citing personal reasons, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm informed the exchanges.

"...Manoj Kumar Jhawar vide letter dated October 18, 2023 has submitted his resignation from the post of Director (Finance) and CFO of the company, due to personal reasons," the filing said.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company operates 3.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) iron-oxide pellet plant, blast furnace unit to manufacture 2.16 lakh tonnes per annum pig iron at Mangaluru in Karnataka. PTI ABI SHW