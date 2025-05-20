Kirloskar Industries appoints George Verghese as MD

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Kirloskar Industries Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of George Verghese as its Managing Director for a period of five years.

The board of directors, at its meeting held on May 20, 2025, has approved the appointment of Verghese as the MD from May 21, 2025 to May 20, 2030, subject to shareholders' approval, Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) said in a statement.

Verghese joined the Kirloskar Group of companies in April 2021 as Vice President of Group HR. He later became the CHRO and Chief of Staff of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, where he was part of the core team responsible for a successful strategic business turnaround effort, it added.

"George has worked with various companies within the group, and has deep experience in business strategy, operational execution, leadership, HR transformation, marketing, and culture, all of which will be useful for Kirloskar Industries Ltd," KIL Chairman Atul Kirloskar said.

He has over 20 years of experience in various leadership roles, with companies including Dell, Reliance Communications, and Cummins. He completed Masters in Management from XLRI Jamshedpur, and graduated in engineering from College of Engineering, Munnar, the statement said. PTI RKL ANU ANU