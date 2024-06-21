Kirloskar Pneumatic Company signs MoU with S&C to acquire majority stake

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Pune-based Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (KPCL) on Friday said it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to acquire a majority stake in Systems & Components India Private Ltd (S&C).

The transaction is expected to be consummated within the next three months, subject to due diligence and closing adjustments, the company said without divulging the deal size or specific details.

Kirloskar Pneumatic is a key player in the air, refrigeration, and gas compressor industry.

The acquisition of over 51 per cent stake in S&C will empower KPCL to scale up its business and expand into adjacent segments related to its current operations, the company said. PTI IAS SGC TRB