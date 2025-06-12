Kisah Apparels raises Rs 13 cr from Wow! Momo Founder, others

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Men's ethnicwear brand Kisah Apparels has raised Rs 13 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by Wow! Momo Founder Sagar Daryani.

The Kolkata-headquartered brand plans to deploy the funds towards expanding offline presence, scaling up direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations, and investing in brand-building, according to a company statement.

"There was a clear roadmap -- starting with marketplaces, then D2C, and now offline. E-commerce gave us pan-India reach and deep customer insights, which are now fueling our D2C and offline growth -- backed by data, customer pull, and positive cash flow at the company level," said Yash Sarawagi, Founder and CEO of Kisah Apparels.

The funding round also saw participation from Apoorv Salarpuria (Salarpuria Investments), Rahul Todi (CEO, Shrachi Group), Vinod Dugar (CEO, RDB Group), and Inflection Point Ventures. PTI ANK TRB