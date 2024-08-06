Kisan Union faction seeks legal MSP, farm loan waiver

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A section of farmers’ union on Tuesday demanded that the central government should waive all farm loans and also provide a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) to boost farmers' income.

Rishipal Ambawata, the National President of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ambawata), also sought an increase in subsidies on various farm inputs including seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

"We want that farm loan should be waived for farmers across India," he told reporters here.

The government should also give a legal guarantee on the MSP, Ambawata said, adding that the procurement on MSP should be enhanced.

He also expressed concern over a sharp rise in prices of herbicide 'Glufosinate' and demanded that the government should roll back the price hike.

"We are holding a rally in Lucknow on August 10 to raise these demands," Ambawata said.

He said the association has around 1.5 lakh members across various states.

Ambawata said he met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier this month and was hopeful that these demands would be positively considered.

The association sought a pension for elderly farmers.