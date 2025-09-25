KisanKonnect raises Rs 72 cr from Bajaj Finserv Ventures, others

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Farm-to-fork D2C brand KisanKonnect on Thursday announced that it has raised Rs 72 crore in its Pre-Series B funding round, led by Bajaj Finserv Ventures, to scale its digital and offline presence.

The funding round also saw participation from Mistry Ventures, Desai Brothers, Dhanuka Agritech and Action Tessa Family with strong follow-on investments, KisanKonnect said in a statement.

"We have built proprietary tech tools and strong farmer partnerships that transform perishables logistics into a predictable, scalable and consumer-friendly model. This has helped us to solve the toughest problem in fresh produce supply chains - the lack of real-time intelligence.

"This fundraise will help us expand our technology stack further, deepen our farmer network and scale both our digital and offline presence," KisanKonnect co-founder Vivek Nirmal said. PTI SM MR