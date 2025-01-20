KisanKonnect raises USD 4.5 million

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand in fresh-commerce, KisanKonnect on Monday said it has raised USD 4.5 million (about Rs 38.94 crore) in its Series A funding round led by Mistry Ventures.

The round also saw significant participation from Times Group's Brand Capital, VC-Grid, Vishwang Desai and prominent family offices, reinforcing investor confidence in KisanKonnect's innovative approach to fresh produce supply chains, KisanKonnect said in a statement.

The company also saw investment from Bollywood actor and ace fitness icon Shilpa Shetty.

With this new investment, KisanKonnect aims to further strengthen its tech infrastructure, scale operations and expand its presence in key urban markets.

*** CtrlS Datacenters to set up datacentre park in Hyderabad * CtrlS Datacenters on Monday announced plans to set up a new Datacentre Park in the upcoming Chandanvelly Industrial Park near Hyderabad.

The 40-acre campus will house multiple AI-ready, interconnected datacentre buildings with a potential capacity of over 600 MW IT load, designed for hyperscale and enterprise requirements, a company statement said.

CtrlS Datacenters currently manages three facilities in Hyderabad - one situated in HITEC City and two in Gachibowli. PTI SM ANK SHW