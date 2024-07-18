Kishore Biyani's nephew announces new venture 'Broadway'

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Retail industry veteran Kishore Biyani's nephew Vivek Biyani on Thursday announced a new venture wherein physical stores will sell over 100 already existing direct-to-consumer brands.

He has partnered with actor Rana Daggubati, Apurva Salarpuria of Salarpuria Group, and Anuj Kejriwal of realty broker Anarock for the venture christened 'Broadway', as per a statement.

***** Mahindra Finance to distribute Tata AIG non-life covers * Non-bank lender Mahindra Finance will distribute general insurer Tata AIG non-life covers.

Both entities entered into a strategic partnership to help reach out to the over 1 crore customers of the lender, as per a statement.

***** Nomura appoints Jwalant Nanavati as head of investment banking for Asia, excluding Japan * Nomura on Thursday announced the appointment of Jwalant Nanavati as the head of investment banking for Asia, excluding its home market of Japan.

He will also continue in his role as head of Southeast Asia with additional responsibility for East Asia, according to a statement. PTI AA TRB