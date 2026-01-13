Kisna Diamond to add 1,200 people to its workforce in FY26

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Jewellery retailer Kisna, the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group, on Tuesday said it plans to add 1,200 new employees in 2025-26 to support its retail growth, omnichannel expansion and long-term organisational strengthening.

In FY25, Kisna added 1,000 employees across key retail and corporate functions as the company continued to expand its footprint across markets in India, it said in a statement.

"Jewellery consumption in India is evolving rapidly, driven by Gen Z and modern women. Our hiring strategy reflects this shift. From new-age roles in design, data, and influencer-led storytelling to strengthening leadership and frontline teams, we are building capabilities that allow us to stay relevant while scaling consistently across channels," Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery Managing Director Parag Shah said.

In addition to its retail and corporate workforce, Kisna's operations are currently anchored by a manufacturing team of over 1,700 employees at its Surat facility.

"As we expand our footprint across India, investing in people remains central to sustaining trust, craftsmanship, and long-term value. This hiring milestone reflects our commitment to strengthening capabilities and advancing our vision of making fine diamond and gold jewellery accessible to every Indian household," Hari Krishna Group founder and managing director Ghanshyam Dholakia said.