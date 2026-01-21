Kitchenware brand Cumin raises USD 5 mn in funding from Fireside Ventures, others

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Kitchenware brand Cumin Co has secured USD 5 million (Rs 41 crore) in a pre-series A round funding, led by Fireside Ventures, along with existing investors Huddle Ventures and Alteria Capital.

The round also saw participation from Atrium Angels, Mokobara founders Sangeet Agrawal and Navin Parwal, Tracxn founder Abhishek Goyal, Zomato founder Pankaj Chaddah, Panthera Peak founding partner Nikhil Bhandarkar, Zop Smart founder Mukesh Singh, Leap Finance founder Arnav Kumar, and Unacademy founder Roman Saini.

The capital will be deployed to double efforts in expanding an R&D-led product portfolio across cookware and kitchen essentials, and to strengthen supply chain and product innovation capabilities, the company said in a statement.

***** *Arthum bags Rs 10 crore in funding led by Caret Capital Workforce management firm Arthum has raised Rs 10 crore in a seed investment round led by Caret Capital, with participation from Keynote Financial Services and JS Global.

The investment will enable the Gurugram-based company to bolster its technology infrastructure, pursue geographical expansion, and advance financial inclusion via data-driven innovations in credit and banking, Arthum Co-founder and CEO Darpan Sharma said.

"Having onboarded over 1,500 labour contractors and 6 lakh+ workers across Delhi NCR, we are now expanding to Dehradun, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad and other industrial clusters," he said.

Arthum is an integrated operating system for contract workforce management. The platform unifies anchors, contractors, and workers on a single digital infrastructure to enable transparent operations, reduce payment errors, and standardise compliance.

It has partnered with several banks like Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, and IDFC, along with over 15 NBFCs, such as Ugro Capital, Bajaj, Aditya Birla, Godrej, BlackSoil, and Protium.

***** *V6 Clinics raised USD 2 million V6 Clinics on Wednesday said it has raised USD 2 million in a seed investment from a group of strategic and aligned investors.

The company, however, did not disclose the names of the investors.

The capital will support V6 Clinics' expansion across India and the launch of its AI-powered longevity platform U+.

The funding will also aid clinical innovation, training, and protocol development as the company aims to reach 100 clinics by March 2029. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL