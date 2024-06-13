KITU protests govt decision to extend exemption given to IT sector from Industrial Employment Act

Bengaluru, June 13 (PTI) Despite concerns raised by it, the Karnataka government has exempted IT/ITES, startups, animation, gaming, computer graphics, telecom, BPO, other knowledge-based industries from the applicability of the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946 for five more years, said the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU).

KITU has now issued a call to all employees working in IT/ITES, startups, animation, gaming, computer graphics, telecom, BPO other knowledge-based industries to join in protest to reverse the decision.

“On March 16, KITU organised a labour office march with the participation of hundreds of IT sector employees and submitted a memorandum to the labour commissioner, demanding that the government not extend the exemption given to the IT/ITES sector from the Standing Orders Act, as the companies failed to fulfil the conditions,” said Sooraj Nidiyanga, general secretary of Karnataka IT/ITeS Employees Union in a press statement.

According to him, the labour commissioner assured the union that any decision would be taken only after hearing both parties (employers and the union).

“However, the government has now taken a unilateral decision to extend the exemption for another five years, without holding the tripartite meeting. This is a blatant attempt by the government to appease its corporate bosses, completely disregarding the concerns of the 20 lakh employees in this sector,” added Nidiyanga.

He also pointed out that the union filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging the exemption, and this petition is currently under adjudication.