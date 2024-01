Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) The Karnataka Information Technology Venture Capital Fund (KITVEN) on Tuesday announced a dedicated Venture Capital (VC) fund of Rs 20 crore to boost the Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector.

KITVEN CEO P V Harikrishnan made the announcement during the fifth edition of Bengaluru GAFX, 2024.

He said this initiative has been designed to invest in companies within the state contributing to Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics. PTI GMS ROH