KJSIM signs MoU with AMTEC on sustainability, innovation in plastics, manufacturing sectors

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) The K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM) on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with AMTEC to address key challenges in sustainability, skill development and innovation within the plastics and manufacturing sectors.

AMTEC (Arvind Mehta Technology and Entrepreneurship Centre) is the academic and training arm of All India Plastic Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA), an industry body with over 5,000 members.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, a framework for joint initiatives has been established, which includes certificate programs, research, consulting, and knowledge-sharing in areas of mutual interest, KJSIM said in a statement.

Under this initiative, a 34-hour certificate course on 'Plastics in Sustainability' will be designed and will be delivered by KJSIM faculty at AMTEC's training facility.

"Through this certificate program, we aim to bring scientific depth, practical insights, and a sense of responsibility towards how professionals engage with plastics in the broader context of sustainability and to better equip them to contribute solutions in the plastics ecosystem," KJSIM Director Dr Raman Ramachandran added.