KKR expands operations in India with new office in Gurugram

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Global investment firm KKR on Wednesday announced expansion of its operations in India with the opening of a new office in Gurugram.

Advertisment

The new office bolsters the firm's presence in the country and Asia Pacific, KKR said in a release.

"KKR expects to welcome about 150 new employees in Gurugram by early 2024, initially including finance, operations, human capital, and technology talent by the end of the year," it said.

The Gurugram-based team will support KKR's growth and enhance the firm's business operations, as well as allow for a global operating model that aims to deliver consistent service and coverage to clients across the world, the release added. PTI MBI MBI TRB TRB