KL Rahul-backed Boldfit raises Rs 110 crore in Series-A funding from Bessemer Venture Partners

New Delhi: KL Rahul-backed fitness brand Boldfit on Thursday said it has raised Rs 110 crore in its latest Series-A funding from Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP).

Advertisment

This strategic investment will bolster Boldfit's product innovation, brand expansion, and journey toward becoming India’s largest and most influential fitness brand.

Boldfit said it is driven by a vision to establish a truly Indian sports brand that resonates with and represents the aspirations of Indian consumers.

Pallav Bihani, Founder of Boldfit, said, "This investment from Bessemer Venture Partners is a powerful endorsement of Boldfit’s vision to lead India’s fitness revolution. With this support, we’re ready to take the next big leap in our journey, delivering world-class products that inspire millions of people to lead healthier, more active lives. Boldfit is committed to setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation in fitness, making it accessible to every fitness enthusiast across the country."

Advertisment

“This funding is a strong step forward for Boldfit, driving advancement in fitness for today’s India,” said KL Rahul, cricketer and investor. “Excited to see how Boldfit brings in the best for wellness with this momentum."

Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, said, "We believe sports and fitness is a rapidly growing market in India and Boldfit has emerged as an early leader in the space with its strong focus on product quality, holistic distribution, and strong brand partnerships. We're excited to partner with Pallav and the team in their next stage of growth."