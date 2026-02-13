KLA Corporation to invest Rs 3,600 cr to set up R&D hub in Chennai

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) US-based global technology leader KLA Corporation has committed investments of Rs 3,600 crore in Tamil Nadu to set up its global research and development hub in the city, State Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said on Friday.

The planned 12-acre campus would create 4,000 high-skilled jobs, he said.

"KLA which is one of the big three in semiconductor manufacturing design, research and development, today signed a MoU with Guidance to invest USD 400 million (about Rs 3,600 crore) to establish its global R&D and Innovation campus in Chennai," Rajaa said.

In a social media post, he shared the image that was taken after signing the MoU between the Guidance (Tamil Nadu government backed investment promotion agency) and top company officials, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the Secretariat.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, we are building a long lasting semiconductor ecosystem anchored in talent, research and advanced engineering. The planned campus would create 4,000 high-skilled jobs," Rajaa said in the post.

The 12-acre campus to come up in Chennai is envisioned as KLA's Global Research and Development and Innovation Hub with potential built up capacity of up to 1.5 million sq ft, he said.

The Chennai unit would support advanced research in high performance computing, process control engineering software and Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven semiconductor innovation.

"When fully developed, this facility will be KLA's largest integrated R&D facility (to be) present outside its global headquarters. This investment reflects confidence in Tamil Nadu's governance, stability, policy clarity and deep engineering talent pool," Rajaa added.

The California-based firm develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation in the electronics industry.

It provides advanced process control and process-enabled solutions for integrated circuits, packaging and printed circuit boards, among many others, the company said on its website. PTI VIJ VIJ KH