Klub ties up with U Gro Capital to help small businesses

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Revenue-based finance platform Klub on Wednesday announced a tie-up with U Gro Capital, which will help Indian small businesses get up to Rs 150 crore in loans.

The two partners will extend credit to support digital SMEs across different growth stages and offer debt financing of up to Rs 30 crore in a single tranche through Klub's platform, as per a statement.

**** *Capital 4 Development exits Ananya Finance Capital 4 Development (C4D) Partners has announced that it has exited its investment in Ananya Finance for an undisclosed sum.

C4D had invested Rs 26.4 crore in Ananya across multiple rounds, and this is the third exit for it in FY24, as per a release.

**** * Asian Paints launches new line Neo Bharat Latex Paint Asian Paints has launched a new line called 'Neo Bharat Latex Paint' aiming to democratise the industry.

The offering has special polymer technology that provides a superior finish, higher coverage and better washability, and will be available in 1,000 shades, as per an official statement.