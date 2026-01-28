KM Birla says AGR overhang lifts marked turning point for VIL; India deserves 3 pvt telcos

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla on Wednesday described AGR resolution as a decisive turning point that allows Vodafone Idea to move beyond survival and focus on sustainable growth, as the noted industrialist asserted that India "deserves" three private telecom players.

Penning the 'annual reflections' note for 2025–26, Kumar Mangalam Birla reflected on how "for the first time in years, the fog has cleared".

"The recent resolution of the AGR issue marks a decisive turning point. With long-standing uncertainty removed through the clarity of the Supreme Court's judgment and the government's decisive intervention, the operating environment has fundamentally changed," he wrote.

For the first time in years, the fog has cleared, allowing the business to look beyond survival and focus on sustainable growth, Birla said.

He highlighted that India’s growth has emerged as one of the few durable constants "in an otherwise unsettled world".

"This is growth driven by the steady compounding of demographics, formalisation, infrastructure, and ambition. In a deals-based world, scale, credibility, and continuity matter, and India increasingly offers all three," he stressed.

In the note, the doyen of India Inc spoke on the Group's various businesses, and pitched the conglomerate as an active enabler of India's growth story.

"As India grows, the Aditya Birla Group grows with it, not as a passive beneficiary, but as an active enabler. Across industries, we participate in building the physical, digital, and institutional capacity that growth demands. In doing so, we rise alongside the country, benefiting from its momentum while contributing to its durability," he said.

This, he observed, has always been the compact at the heart of the Group "to grow in step with the nation we serve".

Birla further said the Vodafone Idea experience underlines his belief that "Tough Times Don't Last. Tough Companies Do." Based on the apex court order, the government has frozen the AGR liability of the company at Rs 87,695 crore, which will also be reassessed.

"Our joint venture, Vodafone Idea, has stood in the eye of this storm, navigating one of the most protracted periods of uncertainty in the industry's history," Birla said.

He said the company carried through its most challenging years with the commitment of employees, loyalty of customers and the belief of business partners and shareholders.

Birla said the government's determination to revitalise the telecom sector was equally vital, coupled with the promoters' firm conviction in the long-term potential of the Indian telecom sector.

A "dogged focus" on daily operations, service and network expansion will now serve as the foundation for revival, he said and emphasised that a healthy, competitive telecom industry is essential to India's digital future.

"India deserves 3 private telecom players. India deserves a successful Vodafone Idea. And this is, once again, an idea whose time has come," Birla said.

On several occasions, Birla had given up on continuing the operations of debt-ridden and cash-strapped Vodafone Idea in the absence of relief.

The company's total debt stood at Rs 2.09 lakh crore, comprising Rs 4,424 crore of outstanding bank debt, Rs 1.24 lakh crore of deferred payment obligations for spectrum, and Rs 80,502 crore of adjusted gross revenue dues.

The Group has incurred a loss of Rs 17,418 crore during the nine months ended December 31, 2025, and its net worth stood at negative Rs 87,744 crore.

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Tuesday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 5,286 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025, mainly due to customer service upgrades.

The company's subscriber base declined by 3.4 per cent year-on-year to 19.29 crore from 19.98 crore, although the telco saw an increase in postpaid and 4G/5G subscribers.

The postpaid subscriber base increased by 14.2 per cent to 2.88 crore from 2.52 crore a year ago. The 4G and 5G subscriber base increased to 12.85 crore from 12.6 crore on a YoY basis.

VIL said its user revenue or ARPU (average revenue per user) rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 186 in the reported quarter from Rs 173 in the quarter ended December 2024, mainly due to customer upgrades.

Consolidated revenue from operations remained almost flat at Rs 11,323 crore during the latest third quarter compared to Rs 11,117 crore a year ago. PTI PRS MBI MBI BAL BAL