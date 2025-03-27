KMF to soon launch Nandini cow milk in Haryana

New Delhi: Aiming to expand its presence in North India, Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (KMF) on Thursday said it will soon launch 'Nandini' cow milk in Haryana.

KMF already has a presence in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and recently entered Delhi.

"Nandini milk will soon be available in Haryana as well," KMF North India Head Amit Singh said in a statement.

The Federation held a meeting with distributors of North India to strengthen the distribution network of Nandini milk products in North India, he said.

KMF Managing Director P R Manjesh and other officials were present in the meeting.

In the first phase, the emphasis is on making Nandini cow milk and other dairy products available in the areas of Western UP.

'Har Ghar Nandini campaign' has been launched to create awareness among people.

Nandini cow milk is co-packed at the Sasni plant in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, which has processing capacity of 1.50 lakh litres per day, and also at Rohtak plant of Haryana Cooperative Federation which has capacity to process and pack 1 lakh litres per day.