Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal appointed as Non-Exec Chair of Asia-Pacific

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Global real estate consultant Knight Frank on Wednesday said its India CMD Shishir Baijal will take on the additional responsibility of Non-Exec Chair of the Asia Pacific Region from April next year.

"As one of Knight Frank’s most senior leaders and a member of the Group Executive Board, Shishir will add the broader Asia Pacific responsibility to his current role of Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India," the consultant said in a statement.

He will work closely with Craig Shute, who was recently announced as CEO of Asia-Pacific, effective 1 April 2025, to support the successful execution of the regional strategy in alignment with the wider group vision.

Knight Frank’s Asia Pacific region consists of 11,000 people in 300 offices across 15 territories.

Shishir Baijal said, "The Asia Pacific region is already one of the fastest growing and most accomplished areas of our global business, and I am hugely excited by the opportunity to play a role in driving it further." PTI MJH DR