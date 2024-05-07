Knit secures USD 1 million in seed funding

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) SaaS (software-as-a-service) startup Knit on Tuesday said it has secured funding of USD 1 million (about 8.3 crore) from Endiya Partners, Axilor Ventures and angel investors.

The funds will be used to enhance the product capabilities and incorporate generative AI technologies to further streamline integration processes, the company said in a statement.

Knit said it will also use the capital to scale its customer base in the US market and beyond, under the vision of the 'Make in India and sell globally' motto.

* * * * * *Select Brands raises Rs 6.5 cr in pre-series A funding D2C aggregator Select Brands on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 6.5 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by Agra Gwalior Pathways and Airen Holdings.

Other investors include JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), We Founder Circle, Prataap Snacks, Apricot Foods, Workie, and IVY League Ventures.

The Indore-based startup said it will use the funding to expand operations, explore new territories, and broaden its reach through category expansion. PTI ANK ANK MR