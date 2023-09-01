'Knowledge-Health-Innovation and Research City’ to come up on the outskirts of Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 1 (PTI) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil on Friday said the state government will establish a 'Knowledge-Health-Innovation and Research City’ (KHIR), spanning approximately 2,000 acres on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The Minister, who announced this project as the Congress government in the state completes 100 days in office, also noted that during this period, investments totaling Rs 60,000 crores have been secured, resulting in the creation of approximately 30,000 new jobs.

"The 'Knowledge-Health-Innovation and Research City’ has been planned to be established in an area of around 2000 acres in the outskirts of the state capital. The KHIR is poised to redefine Bengaluru's global standing by fostering the growth of cutting-edge knowledge institutions, healthcare facilities, innovation hubs, and research centers, " Patil said.

In the initial phase, 1,000 acres will be developed to house a world-class university, a state-of-the-art hospital, and advanced innovation and research facilities, he said, "This strategic initiative is expected to elevate Bengaluru's stature in the international arena.” The government has envisioned a 'Knowledge-Health-Innovation and Research City’ that will become a beacon of excellence, he said, adding "It is a testament to our commitment to advancing knowledge, healthcare, and innovation in Karnataka. This project will not only benefit the people of our state but will also attract global talent and investments, taking Bengaluru to greater heights." Pointing out that during his period, investments totaling Rs. 60,000 crores have been secured, resulting in the creation of approximately 30,000 new jobs, Patil said notable companies such as Foxconn, JSW Energy, Tata Electronics, and IBC have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) for substantial investments, signalling their confidence in Karnataka as an investment destination.

Moreover, negotiations are in progress with more than 20 potential investors, with the potential to bring in investments of Rs 1,00,000 crore to the state, he said. These potential investors comprise multinational companies based in Taiwan, Korea, as well as prominent public and private sector organizations.

Furthermore, the 'Invest Karnataka' platform is undergoing a significant overhaul to attract investment while ensuring an inclusive industrial ecosystem in the state.

The Minister noted that the initiative involves industry luminaries, a 'Strategic Investment Committee' comprising experts from venture capital, private equity, and infrastructure development, and the creation of a streamlined 'single window' system to facilitate ease of doing business.

He emphasized the formation of a 'Vision Group' to drive growth in 10 priority sectors, including Aerospace and Defence, Machine Tools, ESDM, Pharmaceuticals, Core Manufacturing, Automotive/Electric Vehicles, Industry 5.0, Textiles, Green Energy and Emerging Technologies.

The government is actively working on formulating a new industrial policy and has already drafted policies for the electric vehicle and warehousing and logistics sectors, he said, adding that insights from the industrial policies of other states are being studied to develop a forward-thinking and attractive incentive package for investors.

Patil said the construction of Vijayapur airport was progressing at a remarkable pace, and all necessary measures are being meticulously executed to ensure it's inauguration by April 2024. The development of Hassan Airport is well underway, signifying the state's commitment to enhancing its aviation network.

In a significant move towards sustainable tourism, steps have been taken to establish an expansive eco-tourism park spanning 1,819 acres in Uttara Kannada through a public-private partnership model. Simultaneously, plans are afoot to create an Aero City 'Business Park' extending across 407 acres near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, drawing inspiration from successful models like Delhi, he added.

Averring that the Bengaluru Suburban Project is set to revolutionize the region's transportation infrastructure, the Minister said in its first phase, covering 149 kilometers, the project is nearing realization. Additionally, preparations have been initiated to expand the project to an extensive 452 kilometers in its second phase.

"K-RIDE (the agency implementing the Bengaluru suburban rail project) is diligently awaiting the necessary permissions from the Union Ministry of Railways to advance this critical undertaking, which will significantly enhance connectivity and mobility in the state" he explained.