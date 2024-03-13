Knowledge Marine and Engineering gets Rs 100 cr order from IWAI

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works Ltd on Wednesday said it has secured a work order of about Rs 100 crore from the Inland Waterways Authority of India.

The Letter of Award (LoA) from Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is for the maintenance of the Farakka-Kahalgaon stretch of National Waterway-1 of river Ganga, the company said in a statement.

The contract is valued at Rs 98.06 crore. The duration of the project is three years, which is extendable by two more years, Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works Ltd (KMEW) said.

"We have secured the work of 146 km. We intended to further our efforts towards securing more business with IWAI in the coming year. This adds a new revenue stream to our dredging business," KMEW CEO Sujay Kewalramani said.

Mumbai-based is into dredging, repairs, and maintenances of marine crafts and marine infrastructure. PTI ABI TRB