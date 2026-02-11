Knowledge Networks launches startups-focused OTT platform Moonshots.TV

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Knowledge Networks, a US-headquartered organisation, on Wednesday unveiled MoonshotsTV, an OTT platform dedicated exclusively to startup pitches.

MoonshotsTV addresses a critical gap by providing startups with sustained, round-the-clock global exposure beyond traditional, time-bound pitch events across diverse geographies, said a statement.

Moonshots.TV plans to support 25 per cent of featured startups in securing a minimum of USD 1 million funding by the end of 2026.

Speaking at the launch of Moonshots TV, Sanjay Puri, Founder, Knowledge Networks, said, “India has over 1.25 lakh startups, yet most pitches get just a few minutes of attention and then vanish. In an era where over 70 per cent of decision-makers consume business content digitally and on-demand, startups need visibility that lasts. Moonshots.TV is designed to solve this gap." PTI KRH KRH MR