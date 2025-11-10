Knowledge Realty Trust declares Q2 distribution of Rs 690cr to unit holders

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Knowledge Realty Trust on Monday announced a distribution of Rs 690 crore to unit holders for the quarter ended September.

Knowledge Realty Trust, co-sponsored by Sattva and Blackstone, is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It got listed recently after the successful Initial Public Offering (IPO).

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board has approved a distribution of Rs 690 crore, or Rs 1.55 per unit, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The distribution comprises Rs 615.50 crore in the form of dividend, Rs 13.30 crore in the form of interest (less applicable taxes if any) and Rs 61.19 crore in the form of repayment of capital.

During the second quarter of this fiscal, the revenue stood at Rs 1,123.8 crore and NOI (net operating income) at Rs 988.1 crore.

Shirish Godbole, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Realty Trust, said the company's revenue grew 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22,019 million and NOI rose 20 per cent to Rs 19,544 million during the first half of this fiscal.

Quaiser Parvez, Chief Operating Officer of Knowledge Realty Trust, said, “During the first half of FY26, we saw strong momentum with gross leasing of 1.8 million square feet. Occupancy continues to trend upward, rising 340 basis points YoY and taking portfolio occupancy to 92 per cent, underpinned by GCCs and domestic demand." Knowledge Realty Trust portfolio comprises 29 Grade-A office assets totalling 46.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2025, with 37.1 million square feet of completed area, 1.2 million square feet under construction area and 8 million square feet of future development spread across 6 cities in India. PTI MJH MJH DR DR