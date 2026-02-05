Knowledge Realty Trust to distribute Rs 695 cr to unitholders for Dec quarter

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Knowledge Realty Trust, sponsored by Sattva Group and Blackstone, on Thursday declared a distribution of Rs 695.3 crore to unitholders for the quarter ended December.

In a regulatory filing, the company's board approved distribution of Rs 695.31 crore or Rs 1.568 per unit for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025.

The distributions are mainly in the form of dividend, interest and repayment of debt.

The company posted a 19 per cent annual growth in Net Operating Income (NOI) to Rs 1,040.7 crore, while revenue rose 21 per cent to Rs 1,178.7 crore.

Knowledge Realty Trust, which got listed last year after the successful IPO, has a portfolio of 29 Grade-A office assets totalling 46.4 million square feet as of December 31, 2025.

The portfolio includes 37.2 million square feet of completed area, 1.2 million square feet under construction area and 8 million square feet of future development spread across 6 cities in India.

Commenting on the result, Shirish Godbole, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Realty Trust, said, the company has reported strong Q3 FY26 operating performance and healthy distributions of Rs 695.3 crore (Rs. 1.57 per unit).

"Encouragingly, we continue to see broadening participation across investor classes, with our unitholder base doubling since listing. We enter the final quarter of FY26 with strong operating momentum, a resilient balance sheet and visible growth levers," Godbole said.

Quaiser Parvez, Chief Operating Officer of Knowledge Realty Trust, said the company saw sustained leasing momentum led by expansions from existing marquee tenants, resulting in revenue growth of 21 per cent YoY.

"NOI grew 19 per cent YoY to Rs. 10,407 million with industry-leading margins," he added.

"We achieved cumulative leasing of 2.4 million sq ft for the nine months ended December 2025 at an average spread of 25 per cent driven by global and domestic occupiers," Parvez said. PTI MJH MJH DR DR