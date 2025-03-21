Kobelco to set up Research and Development unit at Sri City plant

Chennai, Mar 21 (PTI) Kobelco Construction Equipment India, a subsidiary of Kobelco Construction Machinery Company Ltd, will establish a new Research and Development facility at its Sri City plant that would make India a key 'manufacturing and innovation hub' for the Japan-headquartered firm.

The company operates a manufacturing facility for producing hydraulic excavators and on Friday reached a milestone, producing the 20,000th excavator at the factory in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh located about 90 km east of Chennai.

The factory specialises in producing hydraulic excavators and has an annual production capacity of 3,000 units for the domestic market and exports to 16 countries. The company continues to maintain high-end leadership with over 25 per cent market share in the hydraulic excavators segment.

Kobelco Construction Equipment India is establishing a new Research and Development facility at its existing campus in Sri City aimed at enhancing technology development and product innovation.

"This facility will focus on advanced engineering solutions, customisation for varied market requirements, and further strengthening India's position as a key manufacturing and innovation hub for Kobelco," the company said in a statement on Friday.

On producing the 20,000th excavator at the factory, Kobelco Construction Equipment India Managing Director and CEO Takemichi Hirakawa said, "Reaching the 20,000th excavator production milestone reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality construction equipment. India has emerged as an important manufacturing base for Kobelco, meeting both domestic demand and expanding our global footprint." "As part of our long-term growth strategy, we remain aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative and continue to invest in Research and Development, strengthening our capabilities." he said.

Kobelco Construction Equipment currently has a distribution network of over 140 outlets across India, Bangladesh and Nepal which ensures sales and after-sales support, the statement added.