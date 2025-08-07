Kochi Metro posts Rs 33.34 cr operating profit for FY25, marks third consecutive year of surplus

Kochi, Aug 7 (PTI) The KMRL on Thursday announced an operating profit of Rs 33.34 crore for the financial year 2024-25, marking its third consecutive year of posting a surplus.

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, in a statement, said the profit rose by Rs 10.4 crore compared to the previous financial year, reflecting a consistent upward trajectory in its financial performance.

"This consistent financial progress reflects the resilience and efficiency of Kochi Metro. We have not only improved operational performance but also enhanced passenger experience and diversified our revenue streams," said KMRL managing director Loknath Behera.

"Our goal is to build a financially sustainable, commuter-friendly metro system that the city of Kochi can be proud of," he added.

The organisation noted that the profit marks a turnaround from its initial years of operation. In 2017-18, the year Kochi Metro launched its services, it had reported an operating loss of Rs 24.19 crore.

While losses narrowed to Rs 5.70 crore in 2018-19, they widened again to Rs 13.92 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 56.56 crore in 2020-21. The deficit was reduced to Rs 34.94 crore in 2021-22, it said.

The breakthrough came in 2022-23, when KMRL posted a surplus of Rs 5.35 crore. This trend continued in 2023-24 with a profit of Rs 22.94 crore, it added.

For FY25, KMRL reported an operating income of Rs 182.37 crore, of which Rs 111.88 crore came from ticket revenue and Rs 55.41 crore from non-ticket sources.

It also earned Rs 1.56 crore from consultancy services and Rs 13.52 crore from other miscellaneous sources. Operating expenses for the year stood at Rs 149.03 crore.

KMRL clarified that the operating profit is calculated after excluding capital and financing costs such as interest, depreciation, and expenses related to non-motorised transport infrastructure, including pavement construction. PTI HMP SSK