Kochi Water Metro model can be replicated in Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati, Goa: Official

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Kochi Water Metro model could be adopted in various other locations, such as in Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Goa, a senior Shipping Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) made the observation after a holding a review meet of the State Maritime & Waterways Transport Committee (SMWTC).

The virtual meeting, chaired by MoPSW Secretary T K Ramachandran, brought together senior officials from about 30 states and Union Territories to ensure comprehensive development of maritime and waterways transport across India.

"The Kochi Water Metro model could be adopted in various other states... such as Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Goa," he said.

The Kochi Water Metro completed one year of operations on April 25, 2024.

Its operations have brought about a revolutionary change in the water transport sector in the state.

Ramachandran also highlighted the significance of the Sagarmala Programme and the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in enhancing India's maritime heritage and infrastructure.

SMWTCs have been constituted in 13 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam, Goa, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Lakshadweep, with plans to establish them in all 30 coastal and waterways states and UTs of India.