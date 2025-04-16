KOGO AI, Qualcomm tie up to develop enterprise-grade private AI platform

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) KOGO AI and Qualcomm Technologies have announced a strategic collaboration to develop and deliver a secure, enterprise-grade private AI platform designed for high-performance and compliant deployments.

The partnership combines KOGO AI’s modular Agentic Platform, which enables enterprises to deploy intelligent AI agents and fine-tuned models within private or hybrid environments, with Qualcomm’s Cloud AI 100 Ultra accelerators and AI Inference Suite, according to a company statement.

"Private AI is more than a trend—it is a fundamental shift in how enterprises think about deploying and governing intelligence. Our platform running on Qualcomm AI inference accelerators gives organisations complete control over how AI agents and models are created, deployed, and monitored—without sacrificing innovation or speed," said Raj K Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder and CEO, of KOGO AI.

The joint private AI stack offers over 60 pre-built, no-code AI agents for various enterprise tasks such as customer service and claims processing, along with no-code model fine-tuning and deployment capabilities.

The Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Ultra hardware supports large models with up to 70 billion parameters efficiently, while the platform includes multi-turn adversarial testing and compliance features aligned with standards like HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and GDPR.

The solution targets regulated industries including banking, insurance, healthcare, and government, focusing on use cases such as real-time fraud detection, claims automation, clinical decision support, and citizen service portals.

Deployment options cover fully on-premises, hybrid cloud, and edge intelligence environments, ensuring secure AI operations across diverse enterprise settings.

"This collaboration addresses the growing demand for AI solutions that combine intelligence with autonomy. Together, we are empowering enterprises to create robust AI systems that respect data privacy while delivering exceptional performance at scale—whether on the cloud or on device," said Savi Soin, President, of Qualcomm India.

The private AI platform is currently available to select enterprise and public sector partners through an early access program, with general availability expected in the third quarter of 2025, with phased rollouts and quarterly feature enhancements.

KOGO AI is a Bengaluru-based full-stack AI Agentic PaaS (Platform as a Service) for enterprises.