KOGO AI, Tech Mahindra team up to build, deliver enterprise AI solutions, agents

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) KOGO AI, a provider of agentic AI infrastructure, and Tech Mahindra, the IT services company, have announced a collaboration to jointly build and deliver enterprise AI solutions and agents -- designed for autonomy, scale, and compliance, a release said on Monday.

This alliance combines Tech Mahindra's strengths in enterprise transformation with KOGO AI’s Agentic AI platform, enabling global organisations to adopt private AI frameworks geared to their unique operational, regulatory, and infrastructure needs.

Announcing the alliance, the release said the partnership is rooted in co-innovation with both sides jointly identifying high-impact use cases, developing Agentic AI solutions, and deploying them on a scale across customers.

The focus is on building intelligent AI agents for host of cross enterprise use-cases; designing private AI architectures that run on-premise, hybrid, or secure cloud environments; integrating with legacy systems to drive transformation without overhauling infrastructure; and driving outcomes in BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and public sector through domain-specific AI deployments.