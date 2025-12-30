Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital performs cross-border remote robotic surgery

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday claimed that it has performed the country's maiden cross-border remote robotic surgery.

Dr T B Yuvaraja performed two surgeries -- a robot-assisted radical prostatectomy and a robot-assisted partial nephrectomy -- on two different patients in Mumbai while being in Shanghai, an official statement said.

* * ** * ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches legacy planning solution ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday announced the launch of a legacy planning solution for those seeking to provide financial security for loved ones.

Christened as 'ICICI Pru Wealth Forever', the products entails a rising life cover amount till the customer reaches the age of 99 years and return of the premium paid if the customer survives through the tenure of the policy, as per an official statement. * * * * * Mastek appoints Marc Berson to the board Mastek Inc, a step-down subsidiary of Mastek, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Marc Berson to its board of directors.

An official statement said he serves as the head of Google Internal Systems and the appointment is effective from the new year.

* * * * * Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of foreign exchange services and exchange earners' foreign currency accounts. The move is aimed at expanding its international banking portfolio, as per an official statement. PTI AA MR