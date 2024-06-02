Kolkata airport gets new director

Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) Pravat Ranjan Beuria took charge as the new director of Kolkata airport, a statement said on Sunday.

Beuria, who took charge on Saturday, previously served as the airport director of Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Ranchi and Leh, it said.

In his last assignment, he was the general manager (engg-civil) at Gwalior airport, it added.

Beuria said he would take measures for the improvement of passenger facilities and expedite the work of metro rail connectivity to the airport.

He took over from C Pattabhi, who had been transferred to New Delhi as the executive director (CNS) at the Flight Inspection Unit.

Kolkata airport is the sixth busiest airport in India with a daily air traffic of more than 400 flights. PTI SBN SOM